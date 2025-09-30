What is RF-PF stock price today? REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP stock is priced at 26.11 today. It trades within 0.46%, yesterday's close was 25.99, and trading volume reached 92. The live price chart of RF-PF shows these updates.

Does REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP stock pay dividends? REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP is currently valued at 26.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.20% and USD. View the chart live to track RF-PF movements.

How to buy RF-PF stock? You can buy REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP shares at the current price of 26.11. Orders are usually placed near 26.11 or 26.41, while 92 and 0.54% show market activity. Follow RF-PF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RF-PF stock? Investing in REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP involves considering the yearly range 24.68 - 26.28 and current price 26.11. Many compare 3.61% and 3.20% before placing orders at 26.11 or 26.41. Explore the RF-PF price chart live with daily changes.

What are REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP stock highest prices? The highest price of REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP in the past year was 26.28. Within 24.68 - 26.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP performance using the live chart.

What are REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP stock lowest prices? The lowest price of REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP (RF-PF) over the year was 24.68. Comparing it with the current 26.11 and 24.68 - 26.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RF-PF moves on the chart live for more details.