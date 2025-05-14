Currencies / RENB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RENB: Renovaro Inc
0.18 USD 0.01 (5.26%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RENB exchange rate has changed by -5.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.17 and at a high of 0.19.
Follow Renovaro Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RENB News
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks You'll Regret Missing In Q3 - CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO), Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:RENB)
- Lunai Bioworks subsidiary Gedi Cube B.V. files for bankruptcy in Amsterdam
- Lunai partners with defense firm to develop chemical weapons countermeasures
- Renovaro Inc. changes corporate name to Lunai Bioworks Inc., maintains Nasdaq symbol
- Renovaro chairman Maurice van Tilburg to step down in August
- RENB stock touches 52-week low at $0.27 amid market challenges
- Renovaro subsidiary secures patent for drug discovery AI
- RENB Stock Touches 52-Week Low at $0.28 Amid Market Challenges
- Renovaro launches AI platform to advance neurology drug discovery
Daily Range
0.17 0.19
Year Range
0.17 2.10
- Previous Close
- 0.19
- Open
- 0.19
- Bid
- 0.18
- Ask
- 0.48
- Low
- 0.17
- High
- 0.19
- Volume
- 757
- Daily Change
- -5.26%
- Month Change
- -28.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -66.67%
- Year Change
- -61.70%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev