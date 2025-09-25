- Overview
REM: iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF
REM exchange rate has changed by -0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.14 and at a high of 22.41.
Follow iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
REM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is REM stock price today?
iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 22.17 today. It trades within 22.14 - 22.41, yesterday's close was 22.35, and trading volume reached 896. The live price chart of REM shows these updates.
Does iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 22.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.90% and USD. View the chart live to track REM movements.
How to buy REM stock?
You can buy iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 22.17. Orders are usually placed near 22.17 or 22.47, while 896 and -1.07% show market activity. Follow REM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into REM stock?
Investing in iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.34 - 23.70 and current price 22.17. Many compare 1.00% and 3.40% before placing orders at 22.17 or 22.47. Explore the REM price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the past year was 23.70. Within 18.34 - 23.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) over the year was 18.34. Comparing it with the current 22.17 and 18.34 - 23.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch REM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did REM stock split?
iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.35, and -1.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.35
- Open
- 22.41
- Bid
- 22.17
- Ask
- 22.47
- Low
- 22.14
- High
- 22.41
- Volume
- 896
- Daily Change
- -0.81%
- Month Change
- 1.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.40%
- Year Change
- -1.90%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.4%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
- 3.0%
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.0%
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 324.368
- Fcst
- Prev
- 323.364
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.694 M
- Prev
- 0.800 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.0%
- Prev
- 20.5%
- Act
- 53.6
- Fcst
- 55.0
- Prev
- 55.0
- Act
- 50.3
- Fcst
- 51.2
- Prev
- 51.2
- Act
- 4.6%
- Fcst
- 4.6%
- Prev
- 4.6%
- Act
- 3.9%
- Fcst
- 3.7%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 548
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev