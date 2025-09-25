QuotesSections
Currencies / REM
REM: iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

22.17 USD 0.18 (0.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

REM exchange rate has changed by -0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.14 and at a high of 22.41.

Follow iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

REM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is REM stock price today?

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 22.17 today. It trades within 22.14 - 22.41, yesterday's close was 22.35, and trading volume reached 896. The live price chart of REM shows these updates.

Does iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 22.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.90% and USD. View the chart live to track REM movements.

How to buy REM stock?

You can buy iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 22.17. Orders are usually placed near 22.17 or 22.47, while 896 and -1.07% show market activity. Follow REM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into REM stock?

Investing in iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.34 - 23.70 and current price 22.17. Many compare 1.00% and 3.40% before placing orders at 22.17 or 22.47. Explore the REM price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the past year was 23.70. Within 18.34 - 23.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) over the year was 18.34. Comparing it with the current 22.17 and 18.34 - 23.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch REM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did REM stock split?

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.35, and -1.90% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
22.14 22.41
Year Range
18.34 23.70
Previous Close
22.35
Open
22.41
Bid
22.17
Ask
22.47
Low
22.14
High
22.41
Volume
896
Daily Change
-0.81%
Month Change
1.00%
6 Months Change
3.40%
Year Change
-1.90%
24 October, Friday
12:30
USD
CPI m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Core CPI m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
CPI y/y
Act
3.0%
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core CPI y/y
Act
3.0%
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core CPI n.s.a. m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
CPI
Act
324.368
Fcst
Prev
323.364
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
Fcst
0.694 M
Prev
0.800 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-1.0%
Prev
20.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.0
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
50.3
Fcst
51.2
Prev
51.2
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.6%
Fcst
4.6%
Prev
4.6%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.9%
Fcst
3.7%
Prev
3.7%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
548
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev