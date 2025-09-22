- Overview
REGL: ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
REGL exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.50 and at a high of 84.50.
Follow ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
REGL News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is REGL stock price today?
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock is priced at 84.50 today. It trades within 84.50 - 84.50, yesterday's close was 84.18, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of REGL shows these updates.
Does ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is currently valued at 84.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.48% and USD. View the chart live to track REGL movements.
How to buy REGL stock?
You can buy ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF shares at the current price of 84.50. Orders are usually placed near 84.50 or 84.80, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow REGL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into REGL stock?
Investing in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF involves considering the yearly range 71.58 - 89.45 and current price 84.50. Many compare -0.89% and 8.51% before placing orders at 84.50 or 84.80. Explore the REGL price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the past year was 89.45. Within 71.58 - 89.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 84.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) over the year was 71.58. Comparing it with the current 84.50 and 71.58 - 89.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch REGL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did REGL stock split?
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 84.18, and 4.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 84.18
- Open
- 84.50
- Bid
- 84.50
- Ask
- 84.80
- Low
- 84.50
- High
- 84.50
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- -0.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.51%
- Year Change
- 4.48%
