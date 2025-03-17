- Overview
RDIV: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Dividen
RDIV exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.83 and at a high of 52.08.
Follow Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Dividen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RDIV News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RDIV stock price today?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Dividen stock is priced at 52.07 today. It trades within 51.83 - 52.08, yesterday's close was 51.95, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of RDIV shows these updates.
Does Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Dividen stock pay dividends?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Dividen is currently valued at 52.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.22% and USD. View the chart live to track RDIV movements.
How to buy RDIV stock?
You can buy Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Dividen shares at the current price of 52.07. Orders are usually placed near 52.07 or 52.37, while 28 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow RDIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RDIV stock?
Investing in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Dividen involves considering the yearly range 41.55 - 53.02 and current price 52.07. Many compare -0.15% and 13.44% before placing orders at 52.07 or 52.37. Explore the RDIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the past year was 53.02. Within 41.55 - 53.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Dividen performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) over the year was 41.55. Comparing it with the current 52.07 and 41.55 - 53.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RDIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RDIV stock split?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Dividen has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.95, and 4.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.95
- Open
- 51.97
- Bid
- 52.07
- Ask
- 52.37
- Low
- 51.83
- High
- 52.08
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- -0.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.44%
- Year Change
- 4.22%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.715 M
- Fcst
- 3.334 M
- Prev
- 1.792 M
- Act
- -0.763 M
- Fcst
- -0.205 M
- Prev
- -0.271 M
- Act
- 4.117%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.033%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev