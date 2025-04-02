- Overview
RCG: RENN Fund Inc
RCG exchange rate has changed by -1.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.55 and at a high of 2.62.
Follow RENN Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RCG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RCG stock price today?
RENN Fund Inc stock is priced at 2.58 today. It trades within 2.55 - 2.62, yesterday's close was 2.62, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of RCG shows these updates.
Does RENN Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
RENN Fund Inc is currently valued at 2.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.35% and USD. View the chart live to track RCG movements.
How to buy RCG stock?
You can buy RENN Fund Inc shares at the current price of 2.58. Orders are usually placed near 2.58 or 2.88, while 5 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow RCG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RCG stock?
Investing in RENN Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 2.17 - 2.88 and current price 2.58. Many compare -0.39% and -1.53% before placing orders at 2.58 or 2.88. Explore the RCG price chart live with daily changes.
What are RENN Fund, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of RENN Fund, Inc. in the past year was 2.88. Within 2.17 - 2.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track RENN Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are RENN Fund, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RENN Fund, Inc. (RCG) over the year was 2.17. Comparing it with the current 2.58 and 2.17 - 2.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RCG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RCG stock split?
RENN Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.62, and 18.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.62
- Open
- 2.58
- Bid
- 2.58
- Ask
- 2.88
- Low
- 2.55
- High
- 2.62
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -1.53%
- Month Change
- -0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.53%
- Year Change
- 18.35%
