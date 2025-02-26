QuotesSections
RCB: Ready Capital Corporation 6.20% Senior Notes due 2026

24.4318 USD 0.0482 (0.20%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RCB exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.4230 and at a high of 24.6600.

Follow Ready Capital Corporation 6.20% Senior Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
24.4230 24.6600
Year Range
23.5070 24.8000
Previous Close
24.4800
Open
24.6600
Bid
24.4318
Ask
24.4348
Low
24.4230
High
24.6600
Volume
4
Daily Change
-0.20%
Month Change
-0.07%
6 Months Change
-0.24%
Year Change
-0.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%