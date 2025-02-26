Currencies / RCB
RCB: Ready Capital Corporation 6.20% Senior Notes due 2026
24.4318 USD 0.0482 (0.20%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RCB exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.4230 and at a high of 24.6600.
Follow Ready Capital Corporation 6.20% Senior Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RCB News
Daily Range
24.4230 24.6600
Year Range
23.5070 24.8000
- Previous Close
- 24.4800
- Open
- 24.6600
- Bid
- 24.4318
- Ask
- 24.4348
- Low
- 24.4230
- High
- 24.6600
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.20%
- Month Change
- -0.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.24%
- Year Change
- -0.03%
