Currencies / RBB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RBB: RBB Bancorp
19.22 USD 0.02 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RBB exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.01 and at a high of 19.34.
Follow RBB Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RBB News
- Earnings call transcript: RBB Bancorp Q2 2025 Beats Expectations, Shares Surge
- RBB Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: Profitability rebounds as asset quality improves
- RBB (RBB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- RBB (RBB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- RBB Bancorp shares jump as earnings beat expectations
- RBB Bancorp earnings beat by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- RBB Bancorp reports profit growth in second quarter 2025
- RBB Bancorp authorizes $18 million stock repurchase
Daily Range
19.01 19.34
Year Range
14.41 25.30
- Previous Close
- 19.24
- Open
- 19.12
- Bid
- 19.22
- Ask
- 19.52
- Low
- 19.01
- High
- 19.34
- Volume
- 140
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- -4.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.50%
- Year Change
- -15.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%