Currencies / RAIN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RAIN: Rain Oncology Inc.
5.24 USD 0.22 (4.38%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RAIN exchange rate has changed by 4.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.57 and at a high of 5.47.
Follow Rain Oncology Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RAIN News
- Rain enhancement firm adds four industry experts to advisory board
- Rain enhancement tech director Dickerson sells $41k in shares
- Rain Enhancement Technologies to test fog mitigation in Australia
- Cid Holdco appoints two new directors following board resignations
- Earnings call transcript: Rainbow Denim Q2 2025 returns to profitability
- Rain Industries Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue up 17% QoQ amid segment-wide growth
- Rain Enhancement Technologies awards $5.82 million retention bonus to CEO
Daily Range
4.57 5.47
Year Range
0.99 10.84
- Previous Close
- 5.02
- Open
- 5.15
- Bid
- 5.24
- Ask
- 5.54
- Low
- 4.57
- High
- 5.47
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- 4.38%
- Month Change
- 32.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 160.70%
- Year Change
- 389.72%
21 September, Sunday