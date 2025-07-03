QuotesSections
RAIN: Rain Oncology Inc.

5.24 USD 0.22 (4.38%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RAIN exchange rate has changed by 4.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.57 and at a high of 5.47.

Follow Rain Oncology Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
4.57 5.47
Year Range
0.99 10.84
Previous Close
5.02
Open
5.15
Bid
5.24
Ask
5.54
Low
4.57
High
5.47
Volume
63
Daily Change
4.38%
Month Change
32.66%
6 Months Change
160.70%
Year Change
389.72%
