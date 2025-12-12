- Overview
QVCGA: QVC Group, Inc.
QVCGA exchange rate has changed by 3.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.86 and at a high of 12.45.
Follow QVC Group, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QVCGA stock price today?
QVC Group, Inc. stock is priced at 12.21 today. It trades within 11.86 - 12.45, yesterday's close was 11.83, and trading volume reached 87. The live price chart of QVCGA shows these updates.
Does QVC Group, Inc. stock pay dividends?
QVC Group, Inc. is currently valued at 12.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3113.16% and USD. View the chart live to track QVCGA movements.
How to buy QVCGA stock?
You can buy QVC Group, Inc. shares at the current price of 12.21. Orders are usually placed near 12.21 or 12.51, while 87 and 2.95% show market activity. Follow QVCGA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QVCGA stock?
Investing in QVC Group, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.10 - 15.98 and current price 12.21. Many compare 32.29% and 342.39% before placing orders at 12.21 or 12.51. Explore the QVCGA price chart live with daily changes.
What are QVC Group, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of QVC Group, Inc. in the past year was 15.98. Within 0.10 - 15.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track QVC Group, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are QVC Group, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of QVC Group, Inc. (QVCGA) over the year was 0.10. Comparing it with the current 12.21 and 0.10 - 15.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QVCGA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QVCGA stock split?
QVC Group, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.83, and 3113.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.83
- Open
- 11.86
- Bid
- 12.21
- Ask
- 12.51
- Low
- 11.86
- High
- 12.45
- Volume
- 87
- Daily Change
- 3.21%
- Month Change
- 32.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 342.39%
- Year Change
- 3113.16%
