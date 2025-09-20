QuotesSections
QQQJ: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

36.16 USD 0.23 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QQQJ exchange rate has changed by -0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.10 and at a high of 36.44.

Follow Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
36.10 36.44
Year Range
24.89 36.76
Previous Close
36.39
Open
36.44
Bid
36.16
Ask
36.46
Low
36.10
High
36.44
Volume
106
Daily Change
-0.63%
Month Change
1.26%
6 Months Change
24.30%
Year Change
22.16%
09 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:35
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
WASDE Report
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:45
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
30-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.734%
Fcst
Prev
4.651%
19:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev