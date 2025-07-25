Currencies / QQQE
QQQE: Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
101.30 USD 0.46 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QQQE exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.75 and at a high of 101.41.
Follow Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
QQQE News
Daily Range
100.75 101.41
Year Range
75.07 101.41
- Previous Close
- 100.84
- Open
- 100.75
- Bid
- 101.30
- Ask
- 101.60
- Low
- 100.75
- High
- 101.41
- Volume
- 383
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 4.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.52%
- Year Change
- 12.13%