QQQE
QQQE: Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

101.30 USD 0.46 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QQQE exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.75 and at a high of 101.41.

Follow Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
100.75 101.41
Year Range
75.07 101.41
Previous Close
100.84
Open
100.75
Bid
101.30
Ask
101.60
Low
100.75
High
101.41
Volume
383
Daily Change
0.46%
Month Change
4.84%
6 Months Change
16.52%
Year Change
12.13%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev