Currencies / QNRX
QNRX: Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd - American Depositary Shares
8.21 USD 0.40 (5.12%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QNRX exchange rate has changed by 5.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.80 and at a high of 8.38.
Follow Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
QNRX News
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals finalizes separation agreement with former CFO
- Quoin (QNRX) Q2 Loss Beats Estimates
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock rises after positive clinical updates
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals advances rare disease pipeline with two active trials
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals CFO Gordon Dunn to depart following mutual agreement
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Releases New NETHERTON NOW Video Featuring Professor Jemima Mellerio, International Expert in Genetic Skin Diseases
- FDA grants rare pediatric disease designation for Netherton syndrome drug
- FDA clears Quoin’s new Netherton syndrome study
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces European Medicines Agency (EMA) Grants Orphan Drug Designation for QRX003 for the Treatment of Netherton Syndrome
- Why Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) Stock Is Exploding Higher Wednesday - Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)
Daily Range
7.80 8.38
Year Range
0.16 9.90
- Previous Close
- 7.81
- Open
- 7.81
- Bid
- 8.21
- Ask
- 8.51
- Low
- 7.80
- High
- 8.38
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 5.12%
- Month Change
- 9.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 3469.57%
- Year Change
- 1575.51%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev