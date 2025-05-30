Currencies / QH
QH: Quhuo Limited - American Depository Shares
6.70 USD 0.05 (0.75%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QH exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.40 and at a high of 7.00.
Follow Quhuo Limited - American Depository Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QH News
- Quhuo Limited launches $50 million at-the-market offering on Nasdaq
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 25 to August 29) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Why Nordson Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aegon (NYSE:AEG), Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- Quhuo to implement 1-for-90 ADS ratio change
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14%
- Crude Oil Gains 2%; CEA Industries Shares Spike Higher - AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX:AIM), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- US Stocks Mixed; Enterprise Products Partners Posts Upbeat Earnings - AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX:AIM), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Quhuo partners with NIU World to establish fresh beef brand platform
- Amber International Holding appoints Jie Jiao to board, Sammy Hsieh resigns
- Micron, Nike Set To Report Earnings As Markets Watch Out For Core PCE Price Index
- Quhuo’s Homestay Sector Reports YoY Growth in Occupancy Rate During Labor Day Holiday, Continuing to Enhance the Accommodation Experience
Daily Range
6.40 7.00
Year Range
0.06 7.71
- Previous Close
- 6.65
- Open
- 6.98
- Bid
- 6.70
- Ask
- 7.00
- Low
- 6.40
- High
- 7.00
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- 0.75%
- Month Change
- 41.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 378.57%
- Year Change
- 449.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%