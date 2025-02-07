Currencies / QDF
QDF: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund
78.94 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QDF exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.56 and at a high of 78.94.
Follow FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
QDF News
Daily Range
78.56 78.94
Year Range
58.78 79.16
- Previous Close
- 78.95
- Open
- 78.71
- Bid
- 78.94
- Ask
- 79.24
- Low
- 78.56
- High
- 78.94
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- 3.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.02%
- Year Change
- 11.07%
