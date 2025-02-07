QuotesSections
Currencies / QDF
QDF: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

78.94 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QDF exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.56 and at a high of 78.94.

Follow FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
78.56 78.94
Year Range
58.78 79.16
Previous Close
78.95
Open
78.71
Bid
78.94
Ask
79.24
Low
78.56
High
78.94
Volume
32
Daily Change
-0.01%
Month Change
3.07%
6 Months Change
16.02%
Year Change
11.07%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K