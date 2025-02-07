Valute / QDF
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
QDF: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund
78.94 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio QDF ha avuto una variazione del -0.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 78.56 e ad un massimo di 78.94.
Segui le dinamiche di FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QDF News
- Is FlexShares Quality Dividend ETF (QDF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- QDF: High-Quality, Moderate Approach To Dividends (NYSEARCA:QDF)
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Return Of Tariff Man
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Is Value Investing Making A Comeback?
- Is It More Than Just Trade Tensions Weighing On The Markets?
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
- USA all the way. Why one firm says the best bet for the next decade is still Wall Street.
Intervallo Giornaliero
78.56 78.94
Intervallo Annuale
58.78 79.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 78.95
- Apertura
- 78.71
- Bid
- 78.94
- Ask
- 79.24
- Minimo
- 78.56
- Massimo
- 78.94
- Volume
- 32
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.07%
21 settembre, domenica