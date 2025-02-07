QuotazioniSezioni
QDF: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

78.94 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio QDF ha avuto una variazione del -0.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 78.56 e ad un massimo di 78.94.

Segui le dinamiche di FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
78.56 78.94
Intervallo Annuale
58.78 79.16
Chiusura Precedente
78.95
Apertura
78.71
Bid
78.94
Ask
79.24
Minimo
78.56
Massimo
78.94
Volume
32
Variazione giornaliera
-0.01%
Variazione Mensile
3.07%
Variazione Semestrale
16.02%
Variazione Annuale
11.07%
