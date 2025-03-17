Currencies / QDEF
QDEF: FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund
79.39 USD 0.05 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QDEF exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.02 and at a high of 79.42.
Follow FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
79.02 79.42
Year Range
61.61 79.71
- Previous Close
- 79.44
- Open
- 79.22
- Bid
- 79.39
- Ask
- 79.69
- Low
- 79.02
- High
- 79.42
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- 2.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.35%
- Year Change
- 12.07%
21 September, Sunday