QuotesSections
Currencies / QDEF
Back to US Stock Market

QDEF: FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund

79.39 USD 0.05 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QDEF exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.02 and at a high of 79.42.

Follow FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QDEF News

Daily Range
79.02 79.42
Year Range
61.61 79.71
Previous Close
79.44
Open
79.22
Bid
79.39
Ask
79.69
Low
79.02
High
79.42
Volume
26
Daily Change
-0.06%
Month Change
2.23%
6 Months Change
13.35%
Year Change
12.07%
21 September, Sunday