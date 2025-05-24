- Overview
PWB: Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF
PWB exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 127.25 and at a high of 127.50.
Follow Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PWB stock price today?
Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 127.50 today. It trades within 127.25 - 127.50, yesterday's close was 126.39, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of PWB shows these updates.
Does Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 127.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.71% and USD. View the chart live to track PWB movements.
How to buy PWB stock?
You can buy Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 127.50. Orders are usually placed near 127.50 or 127.80, while 9 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow PWB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PWB stock?
Investing in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 82.55 - 128.53 and current price 127.50. Many compare 2.41% and 25.76% before placing orders at 127.50 or 127.80. Explore the PWB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 128.53. Within 82.55 - 128.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 126.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) over the year was 82.55. Comparing it with the current 127.50 and 82.55 - 128.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PWB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PWB stock split?
Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 126.39, and 28.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 126.39
- Open
- 127.26
- Bid
- 127.50
- Ask
- 127.80
- Low
- 127.25
- High
- 127.50
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 2.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.76%
- Year Change
- 28.71%