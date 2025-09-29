QuotesSections
PTIXW: Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant

0.0261 USD 0.0098 (27.30%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PTIXW exchange rate has changed by -27.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0261 and at a high of 0.0401.

Follow Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PTIXW stock price today?

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant stock is priced at 0.0261 today. It trades within -27.30%, yesterday's close was 0.0359, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of PTIXW shows these updates.

Does Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant stock pay dividends?

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant is currently valued at 0.0261. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 190.00% and USD. View the chart live to track PTIXW movements.

How to buy PTIXW stock?

You can buy Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant shares at the current price of 0.0261. Orders are usually placed near 0.0261 or 0.0291, while 13 and -34.75% show market activity. Follow PTIXW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PTIXW stock?

Investing in Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant involves considering the yearly range 0.0010 - 0.4900 and current price 0.0261. Many compare -42.00% and 252.70% before placing orders at 0.0261 or 0.0291. Explore the PTIXW price chart live with daily changes.

What are Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. in the past year was 0.4900. Within 0.0010 - 0.4900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0359 helps spot resistance levels. Track Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant performance using the live chart.

What are Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIXW) over the year was 0.0010. Comparing it with the current 0.0261 and 0.0010 - 0.4900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTIXW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PTIXW stock split?

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0359, and 190.00% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
0.0261 0.0401
Year Range
0.0010 0.4900
Previous Close
0.0359
Open
0.0400
Bid
0.0261
Ask
0.0291
Low
0.0261
High
0.0401
Volume
13
Daily Change
-27.30%
Month Change
-42.00%
6 Months Change
252.70%
Year Change
190.00%
29 September, Monday
11:30
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
4.0%
Fcst
2.0%
Prev
-0.3%
17:30
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev