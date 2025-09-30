시세섹션
PTIXW
PTIXW: Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant

0.0261 USD 0.0098 (27.30%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PTIXW 환율이 오늘 -27.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0261이고 고가는 0.0401이었습니다.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is PTIXW stock price today?

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant stock is priced at 0.0261 today. It trades within -27.30%, yesterday's close was 0.0359, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of PTIXW shows these updates.

Does Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant stock pay dividends?

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant is currently valued at 0.0261. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 190.00% and USD. View the chart live to track PTIXW movements.

How to buy PTIXW stock?

You can buy Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant shares at the current price of 0.0261. Orders are usually placed near 0.0261 or 0.0291, while 13 and -34.75% show market activity. Follow PTIXW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PTIXW stock?

Investing in Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant involves considering the yearly range 0.0010 - 0.4900 and current price 0.0261. Many compare -42.00% and 252.70% before placing orders at 0.0261 or 0.0291. Explore the PTIXW price chart live with daily changes.

What are Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. in the past year was 0.4900. Within 0.0010 - 0.4900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0359 helps spot resistance levels. Track Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant performance using the live chart.

What are Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIXW) over the year was 0.0010. Comparing it with the current 0.0261 and 0.0010 - 0.4900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTIXW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PTIXW stock split?

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Warrant has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0359, and 190.00% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
0.0261 0.0401
년간 변동
0.0010 0.4900
이전 종가
0.0359
시가
0.0400
Bid
0.0261
Ask
0.0291
저가
0.0261
고가
0.0401
볼륨
13
일일 변동
-27.30%
월 변동
-42.00%
6개월 변동
252.70%
년간 변동율
190.00%
