PTF: Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF
PTF exchange rate has changed by 5.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.55 and at a high of 80.99.
Follow Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PTF stock price today?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock is priced at 80.86 today. It trades within 79.55 - 80.99, yesterday's close was 76.29, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of PTF shows these updates.
Does Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF is currently valued at 80.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.89% and USD. View the chart live to track PTF movements.
How to buy PTF stock?
You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 80.86. Orders are usually placed near 80.86 or 81.16, while 13 and 1.65% show market activity. Follow PTF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PTF stock?
Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.57 - 81.76 and current price 80.86. Many compare 8.06% and 35.29% before placing orders at 80.86 or 81.16. Explore the PTF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the past year was 81.76. Within 49.57 - 81.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (PTF) over the year was 49.57. Comparing it with the current 80.86 and 49.57 - 81.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PTF stock split?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.29, and 25.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 76.29
- Open
- 79.55
- Bid
- 80.86
- Ask
- 81.16
- Low
- 79.55
- High
- 80.99
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 5.99%
- Month Change
- 8.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.29%
- Year Change
- 25.89%
