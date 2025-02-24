- Overview
PSK: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF
PSK exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.76 and at a high of 32.79.
Follow SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PSK News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSK stock price today?
SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock is priced at 32.77 today. It trades within 32.76 - 32.79, yesterday's close was 32.77, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of PSK shows these updates.
Does SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF is currently valued at 32.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.00% and USD. View the chart live to track PSK movements.
How to buy PSK stock?
You can buy SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF shares at the current price of 32.77. Orders are usually placed near 32.77 or 33.07, while 16 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow PSK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSK stock?
Investing in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.85 - 35.34 and current price 32.77. Many compare -0.46% and 3.18% before placing orders at 32.77 or 33.07. Explore the PSK price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the past year was 35.34. Within 30.85 - 35.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) over the year was 30.85. Comparing it with the current 32.77 and 30.85 - 35.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSK stock split?
SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.77, and -6.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.77
- Open
- 32.78
- Bid
- 32.77
- Ask
- 33.07
- Low
- 32.76
- High
- 32.79
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.18%
- Year Change
- -6.00%
