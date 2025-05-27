Currencies / PSHG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PSHG: Performance Shipping Inc
1.79 USD 0.04 (2.19%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PSHG exchange rate has changed by -2.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.77 and at a high of 1.89.
Follow Performance Shipping Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSHG News
- Performance Shipping secures 12-month charter for LR2 Aframax tanker
- Performance Shipping secures $29.75 million refinancing with Alpha Bank
- Performance Shipping raises $100 million in Nordic bond market
- Performance Shipping secures refinancing deal with Alpha Bank
- Source: Performance Shipping Inc.
- Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Fixed Income Investor Meetings
- Performance Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
Daily Range
1.77 1.89
Year Range
1.30 2.24
- Previous Close
- 1.83
- Open
- 1.89
- Bid
- 1.79
- Ask
- 2.09
- Low
- 1.77
- High
- 1.89
- Volume
- 262
- Daily Change
- -2.19%
- Month Change
- -5.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.88%
- Year Change
- -6.28%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev