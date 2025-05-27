통화 / PSHG
PSHG: Performance Shipping Inc
1.85 USD 0.01 (0.54%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PSHG 환율이 오늘 0.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.82이고 고가는 1.88이었습니다.
Performance Shipping Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSHG News
- Performance Shipping secures 12-month charter for LR2 Aframax tanker
- Performance Shipping secures $29.75 million refinancing with Alpha Bank
- Performance Shipping raises $100 million in Nordic bond market
- Performance Shipping secures refinancing deal with Alpha Bank
- Source: Performance Shipping Inc.
- Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Fixed Income Investor Meetings
- Performance Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
일일 변동 비율
1.82 1.88
년간 변동
1.30 2.24
- 이전 종가
- 1.84
- 시가
- 1.86
- Bid
- 1.85
- Ask
- 2.15
- 저가
- 1.82
- 고가
- 1.88
- 볼륨
- 62
- 일일 변동
- 0.54%
- 월 변동
- -2.63%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.63%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.14%
20 9월, 토요일