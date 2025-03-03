Currencies / PRVA
PRVA: Privia Health Group Inc
22.24 USD 0.10 (0.45%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRVA exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.03 and at a high of 22.39.
Follow Privia Health Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
22.03 22.39
Year Range
16.50 26.09
- Previous Close
- 22.34
- Open
- 22.04
- Bid
- 22.24
- Ask
- 22.54
- Low
- 22.03
- High
- 22.39
- Volume
- 436
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- -2.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.50%
- Year Change
- 22.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%