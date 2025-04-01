QuotesSections
Currencies / PRPO
Back to US Stock Market

PRPO: Precipio Inc

18.41 USD 0.31 (1.66%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PRPO exchange rate has changed by -1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.15 and at a high of 18.80.

Follow Precipio Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PRPO News

Daily Range
18.15 18.80
Year Range
3.90 22.38
Previous Close
18.72
Open
18.51
Bid
18.41
Ask
18.71
Low
18.15
High
18.80
Volume
18
Daily Change
-1.66%
Month Change
22.24%
6 Months Change
219.62%
Year Change
170.34%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev