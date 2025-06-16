QuotesSections
PNQI: Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF

55.37 USD 0.67 (1.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PNQI exchange rate has changed by 1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.10 and at a high of 55.39.

Follow Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PNQI stock price today?

Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF stock is priced at 55.37 today. It trades within 55.10 - 55.39, yesterday's close was 54.70, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of PNQI shows these updates.

Does Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF is currently valued at 55.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.88% and USD. View the chart live to track PNQI movements.

How to buy PNQI stock?

You can buy Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF shares at the current price of 55.37. Orders are usually placed near 55.37 or 55.67, while 50 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow PNQI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PNQI stock?

Investing in Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.75 - 57.16 and current price 55.37. Many compare -0.43% and 20.42% before placing orders at 55.37 or 55.67. Explore the PNQI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the past year was 57.16. Within 37.75 - 57.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) over the year was 37.75. Comparing it with the current 55.37 and 37.75 - 57.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PNQI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PNQI stock split?

Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.70, and 26.88% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
55.10 55.39
Year Range
37.75 57.16
Previous Close
54.70
Open
55.19
Bid
55.37
Ask
55.67
Low
55.10
High
55.39
Volume
50
Daily Change
1.22%
Month Change
-0.43%
6 Months Change
20.42%
Year Change
26.88%
15 October, Wednesday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index
Act
10.7
Fcst
-13.1
Prev
-8.7
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Beige Book
Act
Fcst
Prev