Currencies / PLAG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PLAG: Planet Green Holdings Corp
1.98 USD 0.18 (10.00%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PLAG exchange rate has changed by 10.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.74 and at a high of 1.98.
Follow Planet Green Holdings Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLAG News
- Planet Green Holdings shareholders approve board election and share increase
- Planet Green investigates unusual trading activity in its stock
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. Expands Sales Channels Through Strategic Partnership in Inner Mongolia Market
- Planet Green Advances AI-Powered Early Mental Health Intervention for Youth in Post-Pandemic Canada
Daily Range
1.74 1.98
Year Range
0.47 5.52
- Previous Close
- 1.80
- Open
- 1.76
- Bid
- 1.98
- Ask
- 2.28
- Low
- 1.74
- High
- 1.98
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 10.00%
- Month Change
- 17.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 66.39%
- Year Change
- 28.57%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev