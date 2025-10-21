- Overview
PJFV: PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF
PJFV exchange rate has changed by 1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.33 and at a high of 80.33.
Follow PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PJFV stock price today?
PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF stock is priced at 80.33 today. It trades within 80.33 - 80.33, yesterday's close was 79.44, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of PJFV shows these updates.
Does PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF stock pay dividends?
PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF is currently valued at 80.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.17% and USD. View the chart live to track PJFV movements.
How to buy PJFV stock?
You can buy PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF shares at the current price of 80.33. Orders are usually placed near 80.33 or 80.63, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PJFV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PJFV stock?
Investing in PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 64.10 - 80.33 and current price 80.33. Many compare 0.32% and 17.25% before placing orders at 80.33 or 80.63. Explore the PJFV price chart live with daily changes.
What are PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF in the past year was 80.33. Within 64.10 - 80.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 79.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF (PJFV) over the year was 64.10. Comparing it with the current 80.33 and 64.10 - 80.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PJFV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PJFV stock split?
PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 79.44, and 9.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 79.44
- Open
- 80.33
- Bid
- 80.33
- Ask
- 80.63
- Low
- 80.33
- High
- 80.33
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.12%
- Month Change
- 0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.25%
- Year Change
- 9.17%