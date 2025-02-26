- Overview
PIT: VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF
PIT exchange rate has changed by -1.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.25 and at a high of 55.11.
Follow VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PIT stock price today?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF stock is priced at 54.34 today. It trades within 54.25 - 55.11, yesterday's close was 55.31, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of PIT shows these updates.
Does VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF is currently valued at 54.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.72% and USD. View the chart live to track PIT movements.
How to buy PIT stock?
You can buy VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 54.34. Orders are usually placed near 54.34 or 54.64, while 5 and -1.40% show market activity. Follow PIT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PIT stock?
Investing in VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.14 - 55.79 and current price 54.34. Many compare -0.44% and 13.87% before placing orders at 54.34 or 54.64. Explore the PIT price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF in the past year was 55.79. Within 46.14 - 55.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (PIT) over the year was 46.14. Comparing it with the current 54.34 and 46.14 - 55.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PIT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PIT stock split?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.31, and 12.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.31
- Open
- 55.11
- Bid
- 54.34
- Ask
- 54.64
- Low
- 54.25
- High
- 55.11
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -1.75%
- Month Change
- -0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.87%
- Year Change
- 12.72%