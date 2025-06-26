Currencies / PIPR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PIPR: Piper Sandler Companies
343.63 USD 6.05 (1.73%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PIPR exchange rate has changed by -1.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 343.15 and at a high of 346.51.
Follow Piper Sandler Companies dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PIPR News
- Piper Sandler stock reaches all-time high at 348.7 USD
- Piper Sandler completes acquisition of G Squared Capital Partners
- Buy, Hold, or Take Profits in Robinhood Stock Near All-Time Highs?
- Miami International Holdings prices IPO at $23 per share
- Microsoft Goes Long In Farmland; Could This Investing Sector Exceed The $3.8 Trillion Commercial Office Market?
- Evercore Benefits More From The Possible Re-Emergence Of Mega-Deals (NYSE:EVR)
- Piper Sandler: Deceleration In YoY Growth, High-Ticket Peers Doing Better (NYSE:PIPR)
- Implied Volatility Surging for Piper Sandler Companies Stock Options
- Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
- All You Need to Know About Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Piper Sandler stock maintains Market Perform rating at JMP
- Piper Sandler stock maintains Market Perform rating at JMP amid momentum
- Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Piper Sandler beats Q2 earnings, revenue expectations
- Piper Sandler earnings beat by $0.70, revenue topped estimates
- BGC Group (BGC) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Palantir Stock (PLTR) Is a ‘Winner,’ Says Piper Sandler - TipRanks.com
- Medical device software developer Heartflow files for US IPO
- This AMD Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)
- Piper Sandler Strengthens Private Capital Advisory Team with Addition of Andy Nick as Co-Head of Secondary Capital Advisory
- Investortools and Piper Sandler Announce Integration to Streamline Municipal Bond Trading
- AMG GW&K Small/Mid Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Daily Range
343.15 346.51
Year Range
202.91 352.34
- Previous Close
- 349.68
- Open
- 344.91
- Bid
- 343.63
- Ask
- 343.93
- Low
- 343.15
- High
- 346.51
- Volume
- 96
- Daily Change
- -1.73%
- Month Change
- 5.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.08%
- Year Change
- 22.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%