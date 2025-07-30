Currencies / PI
PI: Impinj Inc
191.44 USD 0.63 (0.33%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PI exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 186.04 and at a high of 192.50.
Follow Impinj Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
186.04 192.50
Year Range
60.85 239.75
- Previous Close
- 190.81
- Open
- 186.04
- Bid
- 191.44
- Ask
- 191.74
- Low
- 186.04
- High
- 192.50
- Volume
- 280
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- 8.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 111.49%
- Year Change
- -11.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%