- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PHXE-P: Phoenix Energy One, LLC
PHXE-P exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.25 and at a high of 20.52.
Follow Phoenix Energy One, LLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PHXE-P stock price today?
Phoenix Energy One, LLC stock is priced at 20.40 today. It trades within 20.25 - 20.52, yesterday's close was 20.51, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of PHXE-P shows these updates.
Does Phoenix Energy One, LLC stock pay dividends?
Phoenix Energy One, LLC is currently valued at 20.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.78% and USD. View the chart live to track PHXE-P movements.
How to buy PHXE-P stock?
You can buy Phoenix Energy One, LLC shares at the current price of 20.40. Orders are usually placed near 20.40 or 20.70, while 16 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow PHXE-P updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PHXE-P stock?
Investing in Phoenix Energy One, LLC involves considering the yearly range 17.62 - 22.10 and current price 20.40. Many compare 0.59% and 11.78% before placing orders at 20.40 or 20.70. Explore the PHXE-P price chart live with daily changes.
What are Phoenix Energy One, LLC stock highest prices?
The highest price of Phoenix Energy One, LLC in the past year was 22.10. Within 17.62 - 22.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Phoenix Energy One, LLC performance using the live chart.
What are Phoenix Energy One, LLC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Phoenix Energy One, LLC (PHXE-P) over the year was 17.62. Comparing it with the current 20.40 and 17.62 - 22.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PHXE-P moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PHXE-P stock split?
Phoenix Energy One, LLC has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.51, and 11.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.51
- Open
- 20.42
- Bid
- 20.40
- Ask
- 20.70
- Low
- 20.25
- High
- 20.52
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -0.54%
- Month Change
- 0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.78%
- Year Change
- 11.78%