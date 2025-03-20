Currencies / PHI
PHI: PLDT Inc Sponsored ADR
19.64 USD 0.16 (0.82%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PHI exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.57 and at a high of 19.75.
Follow PLDT Inc Sponsored ADR dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHI News
- Earnings call transcript: PLDT Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock dips
- PLDT Continues To Miss The Market (NYSE:PHI)
- Tesla, Apple, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Why Chanson International Holding Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 170%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Baosheng Media Gr (NASDAQ:BAOS)
- PLDT: A New Hope After Its Deep Plunge (NYSE:PHI)
Daily Range
19.57 19.75
Year Range
19.22 27.64
- Previous Close
- 19.48
- Open
- 19.62
- Bid
- 19.64
- Ask
- 19.94
- Low
- 19.57
- High
- 19.75
- Volume
- 141
- Daily Change
- 0.82%
- Month Change
- -3.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.58%
- Year Change
- -26.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%