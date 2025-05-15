Currencies / PGC
PGC: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
29.02 USD 0.18 (0.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PGC exchange rate has changed by -0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.74 and at a high of 29.24.
Follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
28.74 29.24
Year Range
23.96 37.89
- Previous Close
- 29.20
- Open
- 29.09
- Bid
- 29.02
- Ask
- 29.32
- Low
- 28.74
- High
- 29.24
- Volume
- 314
- Daily Change
- -0.62%
- Month Change
- 1.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.59%
- Year Change
- 5.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%