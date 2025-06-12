QuotesSections
PFSI
PFSI: PennyMac Financial Services Inc

124.17 USD 0.35 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PFSI exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 122.70 and at a high of 125.15.

Follow PennyMac Financial Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
122.70 125.15
Year Range
85.74 127.55
Previous Close
124.52
Open
124.74
Bid
124.17
Ask
124.47
Low
122.70
High
125.15
Volume
219
Daily Change
-0.28%
Month Change
14.42%
6 Months Change
24.54%
Year Change
9.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%