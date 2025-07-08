KurseKategorien
PFSI: PennyMac Financial Services Inc

127.14 USD 0.94 (0.74%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PFSI hat sich für heute um 0.74% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 125.37 bis zu einem Hoch von 128.34 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die PennyMac Financial Services Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
125.37 128.34
Jahresspanne
85.74 130.02
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
126.20
Eröffnung
126.41
Bid
127.14
Ask
127.44
Tief
125.37
Hoch
128.34
Volumen
974
Tagesänderung
0.74%
Monatsänderung
17.16%
6-Monatsänderung
27.52%
Jahresänderung
12.31%
