PFSI: PennyMac Financial Services Inc
127.14 USD 0.94 (0.74%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PFSI hat sich für heute um 0.74% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 125.37 bis zu einem Hoch von 128.34 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die PennyMac Financial Services Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PFSI News
- Aktie von PennyMac Financial Services erreicht Allzeithoch bei 127,6 USD
- PennyMac Financial Services stock hits all-time high at 127.6 USD
- Pennymac (PFSI): CFO Perotti sells $341k in shares
- PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial
- PennyMac Financial Services to present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
- PennyMac Financial Services stock hits all-time high at 119.14 USD
- PennyMac Financial stock price target raised to $121 from $117 at KBW
- Wells Fargo assumes coverage on PennyMac Financial stock with Overweight rating
- PennyMac Financial stock rating reiterated at Outperform by KBW
- PennyMac Financial prices $650 million senior notes offering at 6.750%
- PennyMac Financial plans $650 million senior notes offering
- PennyMac Q2 Revenue Misses Estimates
- PennyMac Financial stock price target lowered to $121 at Piper Sandler
- PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PFSI)
- PennyMac (PFSI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- PennyMac Financial (PFSI) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: PennyMac Financial Q2 2025 misses EPS and revenue estimates
- PennyMac Mortgage Q2 2025 slides: second consecutive loss amid securitization push
- PennyMac Financial earnings missed by $0.34, revenue fell short of estimates
- PennyMac Q2 2025 slides: net income rebounds, AI initiatives accelerate
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- PennyMac Financial (PFSI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- PennyMac Financial CEO Spector sells $504k in shares
Tagesspanne
125.37 128.34
Jahresspanne
85.74 130.02
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 126.20
- Eröffnung
- 126.41
- Bid
- 127.14
- Ask
- 127.44
- Tief
- 125.37
- Hoch
- 128.34
- Volumen
- 974
- Tagesänderung
- 0.74%
- Monatsänderung
- 17.16%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 27.52%
- Jahresänderung
- 12.31%
