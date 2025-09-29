- Overview
PEW-WT: Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc.
PEW-WT exchange rate has changed by -11.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.1700 and at a high of 1.3000.
Follow Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PEW-WT stock price today?
Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. stock is priced at 1.2000 today. It trades within -11.11%, yesterday's close was 1.3500, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of PEW-WT shows these updates.
Does Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. stock pay dividends?
Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. is currently valued at 1.2000. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -83.98% and USD. View the chart live to track PEW-WT movements.
How to buy PEW-WT stock?
You can buy Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. shares at the current price of 1.2000. Orders are usually placed near 1.2000 or 1.2030, while 37 and -6.98% show market activity. Follow PEW-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PEW-WT stock?
Investing in Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. involves considering the yearly range 1.0500 - 7.4900 and current price 1.2000. Many compare -17.81% and -83.98% before placing orders at 1.2000 or 1.2030. Explore the PEW-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. in the past year was 7.4900. Within 1.0500 - 7.4900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.3500 helps spot resistance levels. Track Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. (PEW-WT) over the year was 1.0500. Comparing it with the current 1.2000 and 1.0500 - 7.4900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEW-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PEW-WT stock split?
Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.3500, and -83.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.3500
- Open
- 1.2900
- Bid
- 1.2000
- Ask
- 1.2030
- Low
- 1.1700
- High
- 1.3000
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- -11.11%
- Month Change
- -17.81%
- 6 Months Change
- -83.98%
- Year Change
- -83.98%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev