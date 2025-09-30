What is PEW-WT stock price today? Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. stock is priced at 1.1400 today. It trades within -15.56%, yesterday's close was 1.3500, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of PEW-WT shows these updates.

Does Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. stock pay dividends? Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. is currently valued at 1.1400. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -84.78% and USD. View the chart live to track PEW-WT movements.

How to buy PEW-WT stock? You can buy Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. shares at the current price of 1.1400. Orders are usually placed near 1.1400 or 1.1430, while 50 and -11.63% show market activity. Follow PEW-WT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PEW-WT stock? Investing in Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. involves considering the yearly range 1.0500 - 7.4900 and current price 1.1400. Many compare -21.92% and -84.78% before placing orders at 1.1400 or 1.1430. Explore the PEW-WT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. stock highest prices? The highest price of Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. in the past year was 7.4900. Within 1.0500 - 7.4900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.3500 helps spot resistance levels. Track Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. (PEW-WT) over the year was 1.0500. Comparing it with the current 1.1400 and 1.0500 - 7.4900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEW-WT moves on the chart live for more details.