PAM: Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A

61.26 USD 1.82 (3.06%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PAM exchange rate has changed by 3.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.23 and at a high of 61.99.

Follow Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
60.23 61.99
Year Range
55.36 97.55
Previous Close
59.44
Open
60.35
Bid
61.26
Ask
61.56
Low
60.23
High
61.99
Volume
392
Daily Change
3.06%
Month Change
-6.98%
6 Months Change
-22.11%
Year Change
2.00%
