PAM: Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A
61.26 USD 1.82 (3.06%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PAM exchange rate has changed by 3.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.23 and at a high of 61.99.
Follow Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PAM News
- Pampa Energia stock hits 52-week low at $55.81
- Pampa Energia: LNG, Shale And Renewables, A Regional Energy Story In The Making (NYSE:PAM)
- Pampa Energía S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PAM)
- Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pampa Energia ADR earnings missed by $1.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- ARGT ETF: Long-Term Rebuild, Short-Term Hesitation (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Pampa Energia Stock?
- Pampa Energia Stock: A Growth Story Underestimated By The Market (NYSE:PAM)
- Pampa Energia: The Potential Of Argentina's Energy Sector Leader (NYSE:PAM)
- Pampa Energia Stock: Strategic Infrastructure With Latent Upside (NYSE:PAM)
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's February 2025 New Analysts
- Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
60.23 61.99
Year Range
55.36 97.55
- Previous Close
- 59.44
- Open
- 60.35
- Bid
- 61.26
- Ask
- 61.56
- Low
- 60.23
- High
- 61.99
- Volume
- 392
- Daily Change
- 3.06%
- Month Change
- -6.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.11%
- Year Change
- 2.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%