PABU: iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
71.38 USD 0.67 (0.93%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PABU exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.36 and at a high of 72.06.
Follow iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
71.36 72.06
Year Range
52.50 72.06
- Previous Close
- 72.05
- Open
- 72.06
- Bid
- 71.38
- Ask
- 71.68
- Low
- 71.36
- High
- 72.06
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -0.93%
- Month Change
- 4.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.09%
- Year Change
- 13.10%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%