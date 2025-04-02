QuotesSections
PABU
PABU: iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

71.38 USD 0.67 (0.93%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PABU exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.36 and at a high of 72.06.

Follow iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
71.36 72.06
Year Range
52.50 72.06
Previous Close
72.05
Open
72.06
Bid
71.38
Ask
71.68
Low
71.36
High
72.06
Volume
8
Daily Change
-0.93%
Month Change
4.51%
6 Months Change
19.09%
Year Change
13.10%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%