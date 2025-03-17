- Overview
OUSA: ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
OUSA exchange rate has changed by -0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.31 and at a high of 56.61.
Follow ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OUSA stock price today?
ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock is priced at 56.34 today. It trades within 56.31 - 56.61, yesterday's close was 56.65, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of OUSA shows these updates.
Does ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF is currently valued at 56.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.66% and USD. View the chart live to track OUSA movements.
How to buy OUSA stock?
You can buy ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 56.34. Orders are usually placed near 56.34 or 56.64, while 24 and -0.44% show market activity. Follow OUSA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OUSA stock?
Investing in ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.19 - 56.93 and current price 56.34. Many compare -0.32% and 8.68% before placing orders at 56.34 or 56.64. Explore the OUSA price chart live with daily changes.
What are O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the past year was 56.93. Within 47.19 - 56.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) over the year was 47.19. Comparing it with the current 56.34 and 47.19 - 56.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OUSA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OUSA stock split?
ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.65, and 5.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.65
- Open
- 56.59
- Bid
- 56.34
- Ask
- 56.64
- Low
- 56.31
- High
- 56.61
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- -0.55%
- Month Change
- -0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.68%
- Year Change
- 5.66%
