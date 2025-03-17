QuotesSections
Currencies / OUSA
OUSA: ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

56.34 USD 0.31 (0.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OUSA exchange rate has changed by -0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.31 and at a high of 56.61.

Follow ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
56.31 56.61
Year Range
47.19 56.93
Previous Close
56.65
Open
56.59
Bid
56.34
Ask
56.64
Low
56.31
High
56.61
Volume
24
Daily Change
-0.55%
Month Change
-0.32%
6 Months Change
8.68%
Year Change
5.66%
