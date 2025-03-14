Currencies / ORGN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ORGN: Origin Materials Inc - Class A
0.52 USD 0.01 (1.89%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ORGN exchange rate has changed by -1.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.52 and at a high of 0.53.
Follow Origin Materials Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORGN News
- Why KULR Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Origin Materials, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ORGN)
- Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Origin Materials Q2 2025 shows revenue miss, stock dips
- Origin Materials earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Origin Materials Q2 2025 slides: PET bottle caps hit market amid revenue challenges
- Why Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Are Trading Higher Friday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Wall Street Poised To Open Higher After S&P 500's 4-Day Run: 'Sounds Like Powell Is Expecting More Frequent Bouts Of Stagflation,' Cautions Expert - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Earnings call transcript: Origin Materials Q1 2025 reveals EPS miss, stock drops
- Origin Materials earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Origin Materials Q1 2025 slides: PET caps strategy targets $65B market
- Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Origin Materials, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ORGN)
Daily Range
0.52 0.53
Year Range
0.40 1.56
- Previous Close
- 0.53
- Open
- 0.52
- Bid
- 0.52
- Ask
- 0.82
- Low
- 0.52
- High
- 0.53
- Volume
- 400
- Daily Change
- -1.89%
- Month Change
- -1.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.64%
- Year Change
- -66.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%