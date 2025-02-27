Currencies / OPY
OPY: Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (DE)
77.27 USD 1.56 (1.98%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OPY exchange rate has changed by -1.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.64 and at a high of 78.29.
Follow Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (DE) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPY News
Daily Range
76.64 78.29
Year Range
47.39 79.31
- Previous Close
- 78.83
- Open
- 77.66
- Bid
- 77.27
- Ask
- 77.57
- Low
- 76.64
- High
- 78.29
- Volume
- 71
- Daily Change
- -1.98%
- Month Change
- 7.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.05%
- Year Change
- 54.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%