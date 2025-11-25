- Overview
OPTU: Optimum Communications, Inc.
OPTU exchange rate has changed by 7.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.9000 and at a high of 1.9700.
Follow Optimum Communications, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OPTU stock price today?
Optimum Communications, Inc. stock is priced at 1.9050 today. It trades within 1.9000 - 1.9700, yesterday's close was 1.7650, and trading volume reached 597. The live price chart of OPTU shows these updates.
Does Optimum Communications, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Optimum Communications, Inc. is currently valued at 1.9050. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.83% and USD. View the chart live to track OPTU movements.
How to buy OPTU stock?
You can buy Optimum Communications, Inc. shares at the current price of 1.9050. Orders are usually placed near 1.9050 or 1.9080, while 597 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow OPTU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OPTU stock?
Investing in Optimum Communications, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 1.6800 - 1.9700 and current price 1.9050. Many compare 5.83% and 5.83% before placing orders at 1.9050 or 1.9080. Explore the OPTU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Optimum Communications, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Optimum Communications, Inc. in the past year was 1.9700. Within 1.6800 - 1.9700, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.7650 helps spot resistance levels. Track Optimum Communications, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Optimum Communications, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Optimum Communications, Inc. (OPTU) over the year was 1.6800. Comparing it with the current 1.9050 and 1.6800 - 1.9700 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OPTU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OPTU stock split?
Optimum Communications, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.7650, and 5.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.7650
- Open
- 1.9050
- Bid
- 1.9050
- Ask
- 1.9080
- Low
- 1.9000
- High
- 1.9700
- Volume
- 597
- Daily Change
- 7.93%
- Month Change
- 5.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.83%
- Year Change
- 5.83%
- Act
- 1.4%
- Fcst
- 1.4%
- Prev
- 1.6%
- Act
- -0.5%
- Fcst
- -0.6%
- Prev
- -0.6%
- Act
- 1.9%
- Fcst
- -1.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
- Act
- 88.7
- Fcst
- 88.1
- Prev
- 95.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.625%