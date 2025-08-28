Currencies / OLLI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OLLI: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
134.07 USD 2.18 (1.60%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OLLI exchange rate has changed by -1.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 132.48 and at a high of 134.17.
Follow Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OLLI News
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI): A Bull Case Theory
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Grocery Outlet
- 4 Consumer Product Stocks Showing Resilience Amid Market Headwinds
- Kroger Q2 Earnings Beat, E-commerce Sales Jump, FY25 Outlook Raised
- Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
- CASY Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Inside Sales Up 14.2% Y/Y
- Walmart, T-Mobile, and More: Goldman Sachs Picks 5 Stocks to Buy in 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings: Long-Term Growth Story Remains Intact (NASDAQ:OLLI)
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Lifts Outlook
- Ollie's (OLLI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Now
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Shares Are No Bargain (NASDAQ:OLLI)
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet price target raised to $140 from $125 at UBS
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock price target raised to $156 by Craig-Hallum
- Morgan Stanley ups price targets on retail stocks on solid sales growth
- Company News for Aug 29, 2025
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock price target raised to $149 by RBC Capital
- Ollie's Bargain Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Rise 5%, Guidance Raised
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock
- Jefferies raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock price target to $135 on strong growth
- Truist Securities raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock price target to $148
- Earnings call transcript: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Q2 2025 expectations
Daily Range
132.48 134.17
Year Range
86.88 140.54
- Previous Close
- 136.25
- Open
- 133.22
- Bid
- 134.07
- Ask
- 134.37
- Low
- 132.48
- High
- 134.17
- Volume
- 487
- Daily Change
- -1.60%
- Month Change
- 6.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.61%
- Year Change
- 38.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%