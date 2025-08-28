货币 / OLLI
OLLI: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
135.09 USD 1.16 (0.85%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OLLI汇率已更改-0.85%。当日，交易品种以低点132.48和高点135.60进行交易。
关注Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OLLI新闻
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI): A Bull Case Theory
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Grocery Outlet
- 4 Consumer Product Stocks Showing Resilience Amid Market Headwinds
- Kroger Q2 Earnings Beat, E-commerce Sales Jump, FY25 Outlook Raised
- Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
- CASY Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Inside Sales Up 14.2% Y/Y
- Walmart, T-Mobile, and More: Goldman Sachs Picks 5 Stocks to Buy in 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings: Long-Term Growth Story Remains Intact (NASDAQ:OLLI)
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Lifts Outlook
- Ollie's (OLLI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Now
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Shares Are No Bargain (NASDAQ:OLLI)
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet price target raised to $140 from $125 at UBS
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock price target raised to $156 by Craig-Hallum
- Morgan Stanley ups price targets on retail stocks on solid sales growth
- Company News for Aug 29, 2025
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock price target raised to $149 by RBC Capital
- Ollie's Bargain Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Rise 5%, Guidance Raised
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock
- Jefferies raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock price target to $135 on strong growth
- Truist Securities raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock price target to $148
- Earnings call transcript: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Q2 2025 expectations
日范围
132.48 135.60
年范围
86.88 140.54
- 前一天收盘价
- 136.25
- 开盘价
- 135.54
- 卖价
- 135.09
- 买价
- 135.39
- 最低价
- 132.48
- 最高价
- 135.60
- 交易量
- 2.037 K
- 日变化
- -0.85%
- 月变化
- 7.21%
- 6个月变化
- 16.49%
- 年变化
- 39.24%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值