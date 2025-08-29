Valute / OLLI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OLLI: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
137.48 USD 0.83 (0.60%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OLLI ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 134.55 e ad un massimo di 138.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OLLI News
- Can Newell's Restructuring Efforts Spark a Sustainable Turnaround?
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Grocery Outlet's 1.1% Comps: Are Green Shoots Turning Into Growth?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI): A Bull Case Theory
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Grocery Outlet
- 4 Consumer Product Stocks Showing Resilience Amid Market Headwinds
- Kroger Q2 Earnings Beat, E-commerce Sales Jump, FY25 Outlook Raised
- Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
- CASY Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Inside Sales Up 14.2% Y/Y
- Walmart, T-Mobile, and More: Goldman Sachs Picks 5 Stocks to Buy in 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings: Long-Term Growth Story Remains Intact (NASDAQ:OLLI)
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Lifts Outlook
- Ollie's (OLLI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Now
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Shares Are No Bargain (NASDAQ:OLLI)
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet price target raised to $140 from $125 at UBS
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock price target raised to $156 by Craig-Hallum
- Morgan Stanley ups price targets on retail stocks on solid sales growth
- Company News for Aug 29, 2025
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock price target raised to $149 by RBC Capital
- Ollie's Bargain Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Rise 5%, Guidance Raised
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock
Intervallo Giornaliero
134.55 138.98
Intervallo Annuale
86.88 140.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 138.31
- Apertura
- 138.98
- Bid
- 137.48
- Ask
- 137.78
- Minimo
- 134.55
- Massimo
- 138.98
- Volume
- 2.349 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- 41.70%
20 settembre, sabato