OLLI: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

137.48 USD 0.83 (0.60%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OLLI ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 134.55 e ad un massimo di 138.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
134.55 138.98
Intervallo Annuale
86.88 140.54
Chiusura Precedente
138.31
Apertura
138.98
Bid
137.48
Ask
137.78
Minimo
134.55
Massimo
138.98
Volume
2.349 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.60%
Variazione Mensile
9.11%
Variazione Semestrale
18.55%
Variazione Annuale
41.70%
20 settembre, sabato