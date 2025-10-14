- Overview
OILT: Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF
OILT exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.85 and at a high of 22.05.
Follow Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OILT stock price today?
Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF stock is priced at 22.00 today. It trades within 21.85 - 22.05, yesterday's close was 21.82, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of OILT shows these updates.
Does Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF is currently valued at 22.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.43% and USD. View the chart live to track OILT movements.
How to buy OILT stock?
You can buy Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF shares at the current price of 22.00. Orders are usually placed near 22.00 or 22.30, while 10 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow OILT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OILT stock?
Investing in Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.22 - 26.96 and current price 22.00. Many compare -4.72% and 7.68% before placing orders at 22.00 or 22.30. Explore the OILT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF in the past year was 26.96. Within 18.22 - 26.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF (OILT) over the year was 18.22. Comparing it with the current 22.00 and 18.22 - 26.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OILT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OILT stock split?
Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.82, and -9.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.82
- Open
- 22.05
- Bid
- 22.00
- Ask
- 22.30
- Low
- 21.85
- High
- 22.05
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.82%
- Month Change
- -4.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.68%
- Year Change
- -9.43%
