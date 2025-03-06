Currencies / OFS
OFS: OFS Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund
8.82 USD 0.05 (0.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OFS exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.74 and at a high of 8.86.
Follow OFS Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
OFS News
- OFS Capital extends reinvestment period on $80 million BNP credit facility
- Preferreds Weekly Review: Agency mREITs Deliver Earnings
- Ofs Capital (OFS) Q2 Income Beats Views
- New Preferred Stock IPOs, July 2025 (NASDAQ:NYMT)
- OFS Capital Corp earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- OFSSO: A 7.5% Baby Bond IPO From OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)
- OFS Capital to redeem $69 million of 4.75% notes due 2026 in August
- OFS Capital announces $69 million offering of 7.50% notes due 2028
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- OFS Capital launches unsecured notes offering to redeem 2026 notes
- OFS Capital reports preliminary Q2 2025 results with lower NAV
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- OFS Capital Corp holds annual meeting, elects director
- OFS Capital: The Dividend Needs To Be Reduced (NASDAQ:OFS)
- Dividend Power Dogs: 5 Ideal Safe Buys In April
- OFS Capital: Q4 Earnings Reveal Continued Weakness In A Higher Interest Rate Environment
Daily Range
8.74 8.86
Year Range
7.81 9.76
- Previous Close
- 8.77
- Open
- 8.82
- Bid
- 8.82
- Ask
- 9.12
- Low
- 8.74
- High
- 8.86
- Volume
- 107
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 3.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.67%
- Year Change
- 4.26%
